Women’s Soccer: VMI falls to The Citadel in SoCon match, 2-0
The VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score to The Citadel Sunday afternoon at Patchin Field.
Outshot 12-4 in the opening half, the Keydets (1-9-1, 0-2) came out with a fury in the latter half and outshot the Bulldogs by a 15-8 count to finish the game with 19 shot attempts to The Citadel’s 20. VMI had close calls on several occasions to scoring but The Citadel keeper Maddie Somogyi kept the Keydets at bay with seven saves for the day.
Midway through the first half, The Citadel’s Suzuka Yosue took a ball deep into VMI territory and shot the ball at a nearly 90 degree angle over VMI’s keeper Noelle Heilpern’s hands and off the far left post, clanking it into the net for a 1-0 Citadel advantage in the first half.
Late in the second half, the Bulldogs (5-3-2, 1-1-0) earned a free kick opportunity just outside the VMI box to put the Keydets in a risky situation. Citadel’s Hannah Roth hit the crossbar on her free kick shot attempt and teammate Taylor Diggs got to the rebounded ball and snuck it past Heilpern for The Citadel’s second goal of the game.
VMI was led by five shots by sophomore Maria Vargas while fellow sophomore Whitney Edwards-Roberson logged four shots. Natalie Carpenter, Gabby Criscione, Sam Franklin and Melanie Rodriguez were all credited with two shot attempts during the game.
The Keydets return to action Friday as they embark on a five-game conference game road stretch starting with Wofford at 7 p.m. in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on the SoCon Digital Network.
