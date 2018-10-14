Women’s soccer: VMI falls on the road at Western Carolina

A slow start in the opening half doomed the VMI women’s soccer team as the Keydets fell by a 1-0 score to host Western Carolina Sunday afternoon in Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Despite an equal ratio in shots at each other’s net, the Catamounts managed to sneak a goal in the first half when Julia Winter found the back of the goal for Western Carolina in the 13th minute.

“We started slow in the first half but played well in the second,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “We hit the crossbar on one shot and their goalie came up with big saves in other scoring opportunities. We’ll keep moving forward as we head into the final weekend of Southern Conference play.”

Julianne Knoblett led the Keydets with five shots on the day and Sierra Brewer totaled three. Blake Cashin and Juliet Esnardo each had two shot attempts during the game.

VMI keepers Sidney Swoope and Ceci Keppeler split time in the box as each played a full half. WCU’s Jacquelyn Gnassi was given the win with six saves throughout the match.

The Keydets finish the regular season next weekend by hosting Samford on Friday evening at 4 p.m. before taking on Chattanooga Sunday at 2 p.m. for Senior Day.

