Women’s Soccer: VMI falls by 3-1 count at Mercer

Published Sunday, Mar. 21, 2021, 6:27 pm

The VMI women’s soccer team was unable to rally from behind and fell by a 3-1 score to Mercer Sunday afternoon at Betts Stadium in Macon, Ga.

The Keydets (1-5-2, 0-5-1) found themselves down early after a Mercer goal three minutes into the game by Ciara Whitely that was assisted by Aliah Kitchens. The Bears (7-7-1, 4-1-0 SoCon) scored again at the 15:36 mark on a goal by Ally Fordham that came from Kendall Cook to put the score at 2-0 at halftime.

The second half started quick with another goal by Mercer’s Kitchens on a pass from Cook. After a shot on goal by VMI’s Katie Orndorff, a foul in the box gave VMI a penalty kick opportunity. Junior Maria Vargas took the penalty kick and found the back of the net, putting VMI on the board at the 56:13 mark.

Late in the second half, Vargas got another penalty kick opportunity to close in on Mercer, but goalie Jordyn Ebert made the save. Vargas finished with a team-high four shots on goal. Freshman Hannah White had three shots (two on goal) in the match, with Onika Hammond tallying one shot.

VMI senior goalie Sidney Swoope finished the game with one save, splitting time with Jillian Hall. Mercer’s Ebert finished with six saves, and the Bears held the shot advantage (18-9) and corner kicks (12-3).

The Keydets return to Lexington and will face UNCG on Sunday afternoon set for a 1 p.m. start at Patchin Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

