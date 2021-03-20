Women’s Soccer: VMI falls at The Citadel, 3-0

Despite a strong offensive attack, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 3-0 count on the road against rival The Citadel Friday afternoon at WLI Field in Charleston, S.C.

The Keydets (1-4-2, 0-4-1) had great chances during the first half, including a header by freshman Hannah White that was blocked at the goal line by the Bulldogs.

The Citadel (7-6-2, 1-3-0 SoCon) got on the board first at 8:36 off a miscue on the VMI backfield that led to an open goal by Suzuka Yosue. The Bulldogs went into the break with a 1-0 lead over the Keydets.

In the first six minutes of the second half, Yosue scored her second goal of the game off an assist by Ani Ford. Ten minutes later, VMI’s White had another goal opportunity that required a save by the Bulldogs’ keeper, Brie Sikes.

The Citadel’s Devyn Nyhart would later net a header off a corner kick by Maria Contreras to finish the game with the 3-0 result.

Senior goalie Sidney Swoope had one save on the game, while The Citadel’s Sikes tallied one save. The Bulldogs held the shot advantage, 11-5, and had the edge in corner kicks by an 11-5 count.

The Keydets will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Macon, Georgia, to face Mercer on Sunday. Kickoff is set for a 2 p.m. start.

