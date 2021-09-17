Women’s Soccer: VMI falls at Radford, 5-1

Facing one its final non-conference opponents of the season, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 5-1 score to host Radford Thursday night at Cupp Stadium.

VMI (2-7, 0-0) freshman Riley Flanagan scored in the final minute of the game (89:11) to keep the Keydets from being shut out. The goal marked her sixth of the season as the Round Hill, Virginia, native continues to lead the team.

Radford (6-1, 0-0) put up three quick goals in the first half starting with a goal by Kat Parris at the 6:44 mark off assists from Brianna Oliver and Saleena Lynch. Lily McLane added another goal at the 11:54 mark off an assist from Oliver in what came to be the game-winning goal.

Izzy Armstrong notched another goal for the Highlanders a few minutes later to give Radford a 3-0 lead going into halftime.

Parris would add another goal in the match, her seventh of the season, at the 53:53 mark early in the second half to put the Highlanders up, 4-0. Following the VMI goal by Flanagan in the game’s final minute, Radford’s Anais Oularbi added one more tally for the Highlanders with just 13 seconds left in the match for the game’s final score.

Flanagan led VMI with four shot attempts on the night while Maggie Beckman, Maria Vargas and Lauren Fyfe each had two apiece.

VMI goalie Jillian Hall was replaced by freshman Whitney Tracy in the 23rd minute following Radford’s third goal of the match. Tracy finished with eight saves throughout the game. Radford’s Lauren Seedlock earned the win in 67 minutes of play as she earned four saves to preserve the win.

The Keydets continue their eight-match road swing next Friday when they travel to Birmingham, Ala., to play their first Southern Conference game of the season at Samford. VMI will then face Chattanooga on Sunday in Chattanooga.