Women’s Soccer: VMI falls at home to Samford, 2-0

The VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score to visiting Samford in a Southern Conference matchup Thursday afternoon at Patchin Field.

The Keydets (1-7-2, 0-7-1) managed to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in the first half with a strong backline defense. Senior goalkeeper Sidney Swoope had one save in the first half with other shots blocked by the VMI defense.

The Bulldogs (6-1-3, 6-0-2 SoCon) started the second half with increased aggression and took advantage of VMI defensive miscues to capitalize on two scoring opportunities. Despite continued defensive pressure from VMI, a Samford free kick by Alyssa Frazier from 25 yards out found the back of the net in the lower left corner to put the Bulldogs up, 1-0, at the 53:40 mark.

VMI had shots by Maria Vargas and Natalie Carpenter to try to equal the score. However, Samford struck again 10 minutes later on a corner by Frazier that was headed in by Kylie Gazza. The ball initially hit the crossbar but dropped behind the goal line to put Samford up, 2-0, as a security goal.

Samford held the advantage in shots, 16-2, and had nine corners to VMI’s one. Both Swoope and Samford goalie Morgan McAlsan finished the match with one save apiece.

The Keydets will play their final game of the season by hosting Chattanooga this Saturday, Kickoff is set for an 11 a.m. start at Patchin Field.

