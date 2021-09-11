Women’s Soccer: VMI falls 2-1 at Morehead State

Published Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021, 7:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Despite a goal in the final minute by freshman Riley Flanaga, VMI fell by a 2-1 score to host Morehead State Friday night at MSU Recreation and Wellness Field.

Flanagan scored with just 32 seconds left in the match (89:28) with an unassisted goal to keep the Keydets (2-5-0) from going scoreless.

The Eagles (2-4-1) got on the board first in the 15th minute (14:54) when Kate Larbes took a pass from Katelynn Setters and got the ball past VMI keeper Jillian Hall for the first score of the game for an early 1-0 lead for Morehead State.

Sidney Palla scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 75th minute (74:34) after taking a cross from Abby Vanhoeve and putting the ball into the VMI net for a 2-0 lead with 15 minutes left in regulation.

Both teams were evenly matched as the Eagles put up 13 shot attempts to 10 for VMI and Morehead State had six corner kicks to VMI’s three opportunities.

Flanagan led VMI with five shot attempts, including four on frame, while Ella Flickinger contributed two and three others had solo shot attempts.

Katie Kiolbassa led the Eagles with five shots while Nicole Fiantaco and Colleen Swift both had two shot attempts.

Winning goalie Michelle Jerantowski of Morehead State was credited with seven saves while Hall was given six saves in the loss.

The Keydets return to action Sunday afternoon with a 1 p.m. matchup at Marshall.