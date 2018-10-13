Women’s soccer: VMI drops sixth straight

Hitting the road for a weekend of conference matches, the VMI women’s soccer team resumed play Friday night with a 3-1 loss to host ETSU at Summers Taylor Stadium in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The teams battled to a 0-0 draw at the half before the Bucs would score three unanswered goals in the second half en route to the victory. The Keydets (6-6-1, 0-6) countered with a late goal from Julianne Knoblett with five minutes remaining in the match but could not escape the loss.

“It was a hard-fought battle,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “They finished their chances and we only finished one of ours. We will bring that battle to Western Carolina on Sunday.”

ETSU (6-9-0, 4-2) got off to a quick start in the second half by launching a shot into the VMI net on the opening kick from Fiona Dodge. In the 68th minute ETSU’s Isabel Hodgson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal before teammate Maegan Sours added an insurance goal in the 84th minute. VMI’s Knoblett scored less than a minute following the Bucs’ final tally.

In a complete game, VMI keeper Sidney Swoope earned four saves while ETSU goalie Lea Ann Cutshall registered four to preserve her individual victory.

Both squads finished the game with two corner kicks apiece. Knoblett finished the match with three shots, including two on frame, while Sierra Brewer had two.

The Keydets return to the pitch Sunday with a 2 p.m. matchup with Western Carolina in Cullowhee, North Carolina.

