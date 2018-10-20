Women’s soccer: VMI drops eighth straight

Despite leading for most of the game following a Taylor Callahan goal in the first half, the VMI women’s soccer team dropped a 2-1 contest to visiting Samford Friday evening in SoCon action at Patchin Field.

The senior boomed a free kick from 45 yards out midway through the first half that sailed over the hands of Bulldog keeper Stephanie Westaway and just under the crossbar to give the Keydets (6-8-1, 0-8-0 SoCon) a 1-0 lead.

“I thought it was a fantastic job on our part to execute our game plan,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “We got the early goal which was great to put them on their heels. They’re a very good team and in the end they finished their chances and capitalized on our transitional mishaps. I thought we competed well and had opportunities to extend the lead that we missed out on. When we got down by a goal we competed hard to get back in it but missed out on a few more chances at the end. Overall, it was a good effort from our team and I’m proud of how we played.”

League-leading Samford (10-5-1, 7-0-1) knotted the game at 1-1 following a goal from Korrie Sauder that found the back of the VMI net at the 62:55 mark from an assist by Leigh Haynes. Sauder would later provide an assist to teammate Lexi Orman at the 75:15 mark that gave the Bulldogs the game-winning goal. Keydet freshman Gabby Criscione nearly tied the score in the final moments but her shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

VMI keeper Ceci Keppeler earned nine saves in the loss while Westaway recorded five for the Bulldogs.

Criscione and Sierra Brewer led VMI with three shots apiece during the match.

The Keydets return to action Sunday for Senior Day when the Keydets take on Chattanooga. Seniors Ceci Keppeler, Blake Cashin, Taylor Callahan, Juliet Esnardo, Keniya Lee, Amber Levy and Olivia Cotton will be recognized prior the 2 p.m. kickoff at Patchin Field.

