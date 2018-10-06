Women’s soccer: VMI drops 3-1 home contest to Wofford

Despite a commanding shots advantage and offensive presence, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 3-1 score to visiting Wofford College Friday evening at Patchin Field.

The Keydets (6-4-1, 0-4) won the shots advantage by a 28-11 count, including a dominant performance in the second half taking 23 to just five shots for the Terriers (3-9-1, 1-4).

Wofford got on the board first in the 16th minute when Dani Segovia took a shot from just outside the 18 that sailed above the outstretched hands of VMI keeper Ceci Keppeler and into the left upper corner of the net for a 1-0 lead going into the half.

The Keydets made a furious effort in the second half to knot the score but the Terriers converted five shots into two goals to further the lead and keep VMI at bay.

With 10 minutes the Keydets’ Blake Cashin took a corner kick that landed deep into the box that sophomore Kiley Cropper got a leg on and put it into the net for VMI’s goal for the day. The goal was Cropper’s third for the season, second most on the team.

The Keydets finished with nine corner kicks to zero for the Terriers during the match. Wofford freshman goalie Maria Mon recorded nine saves in her win while Keppeler logged three.

VMI returns to Patchin Field Sunday for a 1 p.m. kick with Southern Conference opponent Furman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

