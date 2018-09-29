Women’s soccer: VMI drops 2-1 decision at Mercer

Playing on the road for the second conference game of the season, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-1 score to host Mercer Friday night at Betts Stadium in Macon, Georgia.

After the teams played to a scoreless first half, the Keydets (6-2-1, 0-2 SoCon) got on the board first in the 56th minute with a goal from Blake Cashin, her third of the season. The Bears (6-3-4, 1-0-2) quickly recovered with a goal the following minute (56:40) to knot the score at one apiece.

Both squads battled for another 30 minutes before the Bears’ Alina McCue snuck a goal in at the 83:39 mark to give Mercer the deciding 2-1 tally. Despite a Keydet rally at the end, the Bears managed to hold on for the win.

“It was a typical hard fought Southern Conference game,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “We have to learn to finish our games. It was great to jump ahead, but then we lost the momentum and let them back in it. We need to keep battling and stay focused, but also keep our heads up because we have another tough matchup with The Citadel on Sunday.”

VMI keeper Ceci Keppeler stayed busy during the match as she registered a season-high 11 saves for the night. Cashin led VMI with five shots and was trailed by Sierra Brewer’s two attempts. Sam Franklin, Julianne Knoblett and Amber Risheg also registered shot attempts during the game.

The Keydets face The Citadel Sunday at 2 p.m. in Charleston, South Carolina, to finish the weekend road trip.

