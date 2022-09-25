Women’s Soccer: VMI defeats South Carolina State, 2-1

The VMI women’s soccer team earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over visiting South Carolina State Sunday afternoon at Patchin Field.

The game was designated as Senior Day as seniors Alissa Cheikh, Abi Dent and Kaitlyn Tippie were recognized before the match with their accomplishments over the past four years.

VMI forward Sedona Dancu put VMI up early with a goal in the fifth minute (4:04) to give the Keydets a quick advantage. To do so, she stole an SCSU goal kick and quickly put the ball into the back of the net for the early advantage.

After a 90-minute lightning delay, the Bulldogs evened the score at one-apiece in the 62nd minute when Kayla Moore got a rebound off an Amari Thomas saved shot and found the back of the net for a 1-1 tie.

In what proved to be the game-winning shot, Dancu scored her second goal of the match and fifth of the season in the 80th minute (79:31) when she registered a loose ball that had been deflected off a Riley Boucher shot found the back of the net.

VMI continues its five-game homestand with two more matches next weekend at Patchin Field as the Keydets face Chattanooga Friday at 4 p.m. and Samford Sunday at 1 p.m.