Women’s Soccer: VMI battles to 1-1 double-OT draw at Davidson

Published Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, 11:30 pm

Sidney Swoope tallied six saves as the VMI women’s soccer team showed defensive strength in a 1-1 tie after double overtime periods against Davidson College Sunday afternoon.

The Keydets (1-0-1, 0-0) showed patience in waiting to find a good shot opportunity. Swoope was tested early with three saves in the first 30 minutes.

Despite the stout defense, the Wildcats (1-1-1) scored first with a goal by Kendall Bushick at 33:36 after a costly turnover by the Keydets. At the half, Davidson led VMI in shots by a 7-0 count.

VMI made changes at the break to start the second half attacking. After a perfect setup from midfield by junior Sarah Anschutz, junior Whitney Edwards-Roberson put the Keydets on the board with a goal to tie the game at 57:46, her second strike of the season. The VMI defense kept the score tied at 1-1 to the end of regulation.

The overtime periods saw continued defensive stops by the Keydets’ backline as they held back the attacking Wildcats.

Davidson held the advantage in shots (14-1) and corner kicks (5-2) for the game. Swoope finished with six saves.

The Keydets stay on the road to face Western Carolina on Friday, March 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. in Cullowhee, North Carolina.

