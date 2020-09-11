Women’s Soccer: Virginia, Virginia Tech meet up on Saturday to kick off 2020 season

Before the big football clash in Blacksburg, Virginia and Virginia Tech meet up on another football field, at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, on Saturday in women’s soccer.

The only way to follow will be through live stats at at VirginiaSports.com and through updates provided by following the program’s official Twitter account – @UVAWomenSoccer.

There will be no broadcast or stream of the game, and attendance is limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff.

So, not quite a tree falling in the woods and there being no one there to judge whether it makes a sound, but, close.

Virginia returns 17 letter winners and seven starters from last year’s squad that went 17-2-3.

Diana Ordoñez tied for the ACC lead in goals (15) a year ago, and Alexa Spaanstra was second in the ACC in assists (12) last season.

UVA had the second-ranked recruiting class in the nation in 2020, according to Top Drawer Soccer, with eight newcomers among the top 170 recruits nationally, led by a pair of Top 10 players – Samar Guidry (8th) and Lia Godfrey (10th).

The Cavaliers lead in the all-time series with Virginia Tech, 20-4-1, including a 2-0 win over the Hokies in the 2019 matchup in Charlottesville.

That one was tied at the break, with Virginia getting second-half goals from Ordoñez and Meghan McCool.

Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory posted two saves on the only two shots on goal for the Hokies to record the shutout.

