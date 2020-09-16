Women’s Soccer: Virginia opens road ACC play Thursday at Duke
The UVA women’s soccer team opens its 2020 road schedule Thursday at Duke in a 6 p.m. contest that will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
The ‘Hoos (1-0) defeated in-state ACC rival Virginia Tech 3-1 on Saturday. Duke (1-0) opened its season with a 4-3 overtime win over Wake Forest.
Both matches were designated as being non-conference, because 2020.
UVA and Duke met twice in 2019, battling to a 0-0 draw in the regular season, ahead of a 1-0 ‘Hoos win in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.