Women’s Soccer: Virginia opens road ACC play Thursday at Duke

Published Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020, 5:01 pm

The UVA women’s soccer team opens its 2020 road schedule Thursday at Duke in a 6 p.m. contest that will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The ‘Hoos (1-0) defeated in-state ACC rival Virginia Tech 3-1 on Saturday. Duke (1-0) opened its season with a 4-3 overtime win over Wake Forest.

Both matches were designated as being non-conference, because 2020.

UVA and Duke met twice in 2019, battling to a 0-0 draw in the regular season, ahead of a 1-0 ‘Hoos win in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

