Women’s Soccer: UVA’s Claire Constant earns ACC weekly honor

UVA defender Claire Constant is the ACC Women’s Soccer Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Constant anchored the back line for Virginia in the 1-0 overtime victory at Virginia Tech and scored the golden goal for the Cavaliers in the 94th minute, notching the game-winning goal with a header off a corner kick.

The junior logged all 94 minutes at center back, helping the Virginia defense limit the Hokies to six shots on goal en route to its first shutout of the year.

North Carolina sophomore forward Izzy Brown was named ACC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while Tar Heels teammate Maycee Bell shared the Defensive Player of the Week honor with Constant.

Brown helped lead top-ranked North Carolina to a 2-0 win at No. 7 Duke on Sunday, as the Tar Heels remained unbeaten on the year at 3-0 overall and in ACC play. The Cary, N.C., native scored her first career goal off a header in the 43rd minute after a great pass from Aleigh Gambone.

Bell, a 2020 Preseason All-ACC Selection and the 2019 ACC Freshman of the Year, was stellar on the back line for the Tar Heels, who limited the Blue Devils to just four shots on goal. The sophomore shut down several offensive attempts from Duke to help North Carolina post its second shutout of the season.

ACC women’s soccer returns Thursday with a full slate of conference action, including a triple header on ACC Network and an RSN doubleheader. Louisville hosts Syracuse at 4 p.m. on ACC Network and third-ranked Clemson travels to No. 1 North Carolina at 4 p.m. on RSN to kick off the day’s games.

