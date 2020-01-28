Women’s Soccer: UVA leads All-ACC Academic Team with eight selections
The UVA women’s soccer team placed a league-leading eight players on the All-ACC Academic Team.
Representing the Cavaliers are seniors Meghan McCool (Glenside, Pa.) and Zoe Morse (East Lansing, Mich.), juniors Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.), Anna Sumpter (Charlottesville, Va.) and Taryn Torres (Frisco, Texas), sophomores Rebecca Jarrett (Washington Township, N.J.) and Alexa Spaanstra (Brighton, Mich.) and freshman Talia Staude (Atlanta, Ga.).
Morse is making her third appearance on the women’s soccer All-ACC Academic Team, while Jarrett, McCool and Spaanstra are all selected for a second consecutive season, according to a release from the school on Tuesday.
To be eligible for consideration for the team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during her undergraduate and/or graduate academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.
