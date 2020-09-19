Women’s Soccer: UVA faces Clemson on the road on Sunday

The UVA women’s soccer team (1-0-1, 0-0-1 ACC) continues a three-match road swing on Sunday, traveling to take on Clemson (2-0-0, 1-0-0 ACC) in a 3 p.m. match at Historic Riggs Field.

The match between the Cavaliers and the Tigers will be carried on the ACC Network and streamed live on the ESPN app to viewers who subscribe to a cable system that carries the ACC Network.

Live stats are also available for the match and linked at VIrginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

Virginia is coming off a draw in its first ACC match of the season, playing Duke to a 1-1 draw on the road Thursday night in a downpour at Koskinen Field.

Freshman Lia Godfrey scored for the second straight match with an her goal in the 53rd minute

UVA opened its 2020 season with a 3-1 victory over Virginia Tech in the opener prior to the draw at Duke.

