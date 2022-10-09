Women’s Soccer: Unranked Syracuse plays second-ranked UVA to 2-2 draw

Syracuse came into Klöckner Stadium with a 1-4 record in ACC play, but left on Sunday with a surprising 2-2 draw with second-ranked UVA.

Freshman Maggie Cagle delivered a goal and an assist on the afternoon, while freshman Jill Flammia found the net for the second time this season as the duo led Virginia (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) on the afternoon.

After Syracuse (8-5-1, 1-4-1 ACC) got on the board with an own-goal by Virginia in the second minute, the Cavaliers fought their way back into the game, scoring a goal in each half to take the lead on the Orange.

Maggie Cagle struck the first one for the ‘Hoos with her unassisted goal in the 24th minute. Cagle got the ball out on the right wing and cut in around a defender into the top corner of the box, driving her shot across the face of the goal and in past the back post.

The second goal came on a Cagle assist with the freshman driving down the right side of the box in the 63rd minute before playing a ball in to Flammia near the penalty spot. The freshman to freshman connection was a success as Flammia’s one-touch redirect was in to give UVA the 2-1 lead.

Syracuse found the equalizer in the 89th minute after a takeaway at the top of the box. The initial shot by Pauline Machtens was saved and deflected by Virginia’s keeper, but the deflected ball was cleaned up by Koby Commandant to secure the draw.

“Obviously a very disappointing result today given the game,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “But right now, we are not making plays on both ends of the field and that has been the difference. We have a lot of soccer left to play, though, and we will find out what our team is made of right now.”

Virginia heads back out on the road in ACC play, traveling to take on Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Kick is set for 8 p.m. on Thursday.