Women’s Soccer: UMBC comes back to defeat VMI, 2-1

After taking an early 1-0 advantage off a Riley Flanagan goal in the 11th minute, the VMI women’s soccer team surrendered two goals the rest of the way to allow host UMBC a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Keydets Saturday night at Retriever Soccer Park in Baltimore.

Flanagan put VMI (2-4-0) on the board first at the 10:53 mark with her fourth goal of the season after taking a cross from senior Maria Vargas and putting the ball past Retriever goalie Morgan McGruder for the quick 1-0 score.

UMBC (2-1-1) countered with a goal at the 36:41 mark when Grace Harvey took consecutive passes from Izzy Binko and Erin Stevenson to knot the score at 1-1 with about eight minutes to play before the half.

The two squads battled to open the second half with neither team finding the back of the net. Twenty minutes into the second half, UMBC/s Juliana Rafaniello got behind the VMI defensive back line to score the game-winning unassisted goal at the 65:28 mark to give the Retrievers the victory.

UMBC finished with 19 shots to VMI’s 11 and had six corner kick opportunities to two for VMI. Flanagan led the way for VMI with six shots while fellow freshmen Delilah Martindale logged two shot attempts. Vargas, Sarah Anschutz and Hannah White each registered one shot apiece.

Keydet goalie Jillian Hall finished with nine saves while the Retrievers’ Morgan McGruder ended up with five to finish the match.

VMI returns to the pitch Friday, September 10, with a game at Morehead State.