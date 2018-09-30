Women’s soccer: The Citadel rallies, stuns VMI, 4-3

Ahead 3-1 late in the second half, the VMI women’s soccer team allowed a 3-0 rally by The Citadel over the final 20 minutes as the Bulldogs escaped WLI Field with a 4-3 victory over the Keydets Sunday afternoon in Charleston, South Carolina.

VMI (6-3-1, 0-3 SoCon) appeared to be en route to victory after junior Sam Franklin put a goal in following a scramble in the Citadel box at the 68:47 mark to give the Keydets a two-goal advantage, but the Bulldogs (7-5, 1-3) had other plans as Devyn Nyhart, Ellie Burgess and Katherine Arroyo netted goals to rally the home team victorious.

The Keydets scored in the first minute of the game when junior Sierra Brewer drove into The Citadel box and scored a one-on-one unassisted goal at the 0:50 second mark. VMI went ahead 2-0 just seven minutes later on an own goal that a Citadel defender accidentally footed into her own net.

Franklin, Brewer, Julianne Knoblett and Amber Risheg led the Keydets with two shots apiece for the afternoon.

VMI keeper Ceci Keppeler registered eight saves in the loss.

The Keydets return home next weekend for a pair of matches at Patchin Field. VMI will face Wofford Friday at 4 p.m. before taking on Furman next Sunday at 2 p.m. in Lexington. Both games will be televised on ESPN3.

