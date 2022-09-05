Women’s Soccer: Strong second half powers No. 5 Virginia past No. 23 Memphis
Brianna Jablonowski turned in a career performance with two goals and an assist – including the opening and closing goals of the night – as No. 5 Virginia (6-0-0) defeated No. 23 Memphis (3-3-0) by a score of 5-0 on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
After a defensive battle that saw few opportunities for either side, the Cavaliers broke through in the 43rd minute on a strike from distance by Brianna Jablonowski. Freshman Maggie Cagle cut in toward the middle of the field from the right wing and while driving parallel to the top of the box, laid the ball off to Jablonowski who side-stepped a Memphis player and sent the ball in past the right post from the top of the circle.
Virginia extended its lead in the 60th minute when Haley Hopkins was fouled. The initial call set up a free kick just outside the box, but upon review it was determined she was taken down inside the box and award a penalty kick. Hopkins drilled the chance from the spot and doubled the lead for Virginia.
The Hoos would strike three more times with Hopkins again finding the net in the 75th minute to turn up the pressure. The goal came off a ball played long over the top of the defense from Lia Godfrey to Alexa Spaanstra down the left side. Spaanstra played the ball in to Hopkins in the box who finished for the score.
The Cavaliers would find the net twice more in the final five minutes. Jablonowski connected with Sarah Brunner who finished a one-on-one chance in the 86th minute before she then found the net again herself in the 89th minute off a ball slipped ahead to her from Meredith McDermott.
“Memphis was very organized, defended very hard and they were hard to break down,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “In the first half we did some good things, but didn’t move the ball as quickly as we needed to really find quality chances. We got some good contributions off the bench. Brianna (Jablonowski’s) goal was a big for a momentum change. That was a turning point in the game.”
“Once we got the second goal things opened up a little more and there was some space in behind them because they had to come out more. It didn’t feel like a 5-0 game and was a very hard-fought game. They are a good team and will get their share of wins this year. We’re happy to get the result and we got some good performances and contributions from a lot of players. I think we should some of our depth, which is good.”
Virginia continues to play at home on Thursday (Sept. 8) when the Cavaliers host Oregon State in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.