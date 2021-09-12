Women’s Soccer: Spaanstra delivers for No. 3 Virginia in 2-1 win over Oklahoma

No. 3 Virginia closed out the non-conference slate at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 12) with a 2-1 victory over Oklahoma.

With the score knotted 1-1, Alexa Spaanstra converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute to put the Cavaliers (7-1-0) on top. The penalty kick was set up after Spaanstra was taken down from behind in the box as she attacked from the right flank.

Virginia opened the scoring with a strike from Lia Godfrey in the 30th minute off a pass from Spaanstra. Oklahoma (3-4-1) would equalize in the 47th minute after Virginia was unable to clear a corner and the ball caromed around the box before Bri Amos would chest it in from point-blank range.

“It was a tough game today,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We knew Oklahoma would be organized and very physical, which they were. It was good to get the result, but there is a lot we can get better at from this game. We have to continue to try to get more consistent in terms of both our results and performances. The games we’ve played in the non-conference have been good for us and the positive is we know what we need to work at. We have to go into this next week as we prepare for ACC play and focus on those things.”