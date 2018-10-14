Women’s soccer: Roanoke tops EMU, 1-0

The EMU soccer women lost a close 1-0 match to conference opponent Roanoke College today as part of EMU’s Homecoming Weekend.

The Maroons began the game controlling the ball on the offensive end, but the Royal defense kept them off the scoreboard. In the 32nd minute Roanoke broke the scoring drought when Jillian Barnard drilled a shot from the left side off a break away.

Despite being outshot 20-3, the Royals made the most of their opportunities with all of their shots being quality scoring chances that just missed going in the net.

Hannah York (Richmond, Va./John Randolph Tucker) had the best shot attempt in the 52nd minute as she sent a ball to the top left corner of the goal, but the ball went above the crossbar by inches.

EMU came close again in the 53rd minute when Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) sent a shot that beat the Roanoke goalkeeper, but went just wide of the post.

Leah Wenger (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had eight saves in goal for the Royals

Prior to the game beginning was Senior Recognition as Sylvia Mast (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) and Logann Braun(Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown) were honored for their commitment and dedication to the EMU women’s soccer program.

Sylvia Mast is a three-year member of the EMU Soccer Program. She was a starter in each of her previous years only to have her playing time cut short by injury. Sylvia has played in 21 matches with 11 starts after today’s match.

Logann Braun has scored at least one goal in each of her four years at EMU. This year in a game against Sweet Briar, Logann scored a goal in the first half, and then played much of the second half as the goalie. She has played in 54 matches with 10 starts after today.

