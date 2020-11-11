Women’s Soccer: Ordonez hat trick keys #9 UVA past Louisville at ACC Tournament

Diana Ordoñez recorded the first hat trick in the ACC Tournament since 2004 to help lift ninth-ranked Virginia to a 4-1 victory over Louisville in quarterfinal action at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Ordoñez scored the first three goals of the match for the third-seeded Cavaliers (8-2-1) and is only the fifth player in the history of the ACC Tournament to record a hat trick.

Alexa Spaanstra capped the scoring for the Cavaliers with a goal in the 71st minute as the junior recorded a goal and an assist on the night.

The Cavaliers will now face undefeated and top-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals on Friday night. Kick is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

“We’re really happy to finish our chances tonight,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “That’s something we haven’t done consistently all year. We have created a lot of chances against teams, but haven’t finished a lot of them. We didn’t know where the space would be (tonight). Louisville is a very good and organized defensive team. They played a high line and I thought our players did a good job of getting into that space. It was our most consistent match of the year.”

