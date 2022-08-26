Women’s Soccer: No. 8 Virginia gets early second-half goal, defeats No. 11 Georgetown, 1-0
No. 8 Virginia got an early second-half goal from Haley Hopkins, and it stood up for the ‘Hoos in a battle of unbeatens with No. 11 Georgetown in a 1-0 win on Thursday.
Virginia (3-0-0) struck in the 54th minute to break the stalemate when Maggie Cagle found Hopkins inside the six for the score.
Cagle had looked for an opportunity to attack on the right wing, but was turned away. When she got the ball back, she drove to the end line and cut in to play the ball to Hopkins for the redirected goal at point-blank range.
It was Cagle’s fourth assist through three games this season.
Cayla White picked up her third solo shutout of her career with the victory over the Hoyas.
Defender Laney Rouse saw action for the first time this season after missing the first two games because of duty with the U.S. U-20 Youth National Team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.
“We got the game we expected,” head coach Steve Swanson said. “Georgetown is very organized team, is competitive and very good in transition. We knew we would have to play well to win. We did enough good things, especially when we had the ball, to neutralize some of their strengths. We showed good signs of progress. To come up here and get a win is something we can build on.”
Virginia returns to action at home on Sunday when the Cavaliers host Fairleigh Dickinson in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.