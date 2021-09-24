Women’s Soccer: No. 7 Virginia takes down No. 2 Duke, 1-0

No. 7 Virginia defeated No. 2 Duke by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Ordoñez has now provided the game-winning goal in back-to-back games for the Cavaliers (9-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) as the ‘Hoos posted back-to-back 1-0 wins over Wake Forest and Duke (7-1-0, 1-1-0 ACC) to start ACC play.

Ordoñez put the Hoos on the board with her goal in the 57th minute. A foul set up a free kick for the Cavaliers in front of the Virginia bench and Alexis Theoret lined up to take it. She served it in to the six where it was flicked on by Haley Hopkins with the header toward Ordoñez near the back post. The junior forward slid and tapped it in and put Virginia on top 1-0.