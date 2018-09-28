Women’s soccer: No. 6 UVA upset at Virginia Tech

The No. 6 UVA women’s soccer team (8-2-0, 1-2-0 ACC) closed out a three-match road trip to open ACC play on Thursday (Sept. 27) night with a 1-0 loss at Virginia Tech (6-2-3, 2-1-0 ACC) at Thompson Field.

It was only the second time this season for the Cavaliers to be shut out and marked only the fourth time for Virginia Tech to win a match in the series.

The Hokies picked up an early goal and held on to the lead through a match that included an hour-long rain delay and soggy field conditions over the final 16 minutes that saw the Cavaliers play with a bulk of the possession.

Virginia Tech struck in the 14th minute, scoring on a set piece off a corner kick. The Hokies’ Emily Gray served the ball in off the corner kick from the far right side of the field, bending it toward the right post. Jordan Hemmen leaped on the set piece, knocking the ball in for the 1-0 lead.

At the half, the home team held a 6-to-4 edge in shots and the 1-0 lead on the scoreboard.

Virginia came out attacking in the second half with several dangerous possessions where the Cavaliers played multiple balls into the box, but the collapsing Virginia Tech defense turned away each attack attempt.

In the 70th minute the Cavaliers got two great chances, the first off a run down the left side by Courtney Petersen (Canton, Mich.) with a well-played ball into the box that just missed the foot of the runner cutting down the middle of the field. The second came off a shot from 22 yards out off the foot of Anna Sumpter (Charlottesville, Va.) that was stopped by Virginia Tech keeper Mandy McGlynn, popped free and towards the goal, but was gathered again by the Hokies’ keeper before it could cross the line.

With Virginia continuing to press the attack, lightning strikes in the 74th minute sent the game into a delay as heavy rains moved into the area. The delay lasted just over an hour before play resumed with the Cavaliers taking a free kick 30 yards out.

Virginia maintained the bulk of possession for the remaining 16 minutes of play, but couldn’t find the equalizing goal as Virginia Tech picked up the win.

Virginia will return to action on Sunday, hosting Wake Forest at 2 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

