Women’s Soccer: No. 5 Virginia blasts Oregon, 5-0

Maggie Cagle and Maya Carter helped spark the offense for No. 5 Virginia (7-0-0) in a 5-0 victory over Oregon State (3-2-2) at Klöckner Stadium.

Cagle scored the opening goal in the 25th minute to get things started. Samar Guidry served a ball in from the left flank to Emma Dawson and Dawson tapped it over to Cagle who took the shot from near the penalty spot to get the Hoos on the board.

Carter then added two more goals in the final five minutes of the half. Her first goal came on a strike from distance as she hammered a ball on frame that saw the keeper take a step back across the line as she collected it and drop it behind the line. She then scored in the final minute of play off a service from Chloe Japic. Carter headed the ball in with 18 seconds left in the half to put the Hoos up 3-0.

Lia Godfrey scored in the 48th minute as a short corner led Samar Guidry to play a ball back to Godfrey. The midfielder sent the ball in and it bent enough to hit the back post and carom in for the score. Emma Dawson capped the scoring in the 77th minute off a ball played ahead through the defense to Sarah Brunner by Sarah Clark. Brunner served it in toward the spot where Dawson redirected it in with one touch.

“There wasn’t a lot of space in between their lines at first, so we had to play over them,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We needed a little time to get that adjusted and we talked to the players about getting the ball in behind their back line. We got a couple of goals that way, which was good. We got good contributions from a lot of players and we solved their tight defense. Earlier in the season we might have gone in at halftime without scoring, but it was nice to see us solve that the way we did in the first half.”

Virginia will close out non-conference play at home on Sunday when the Cavaliers host VCU in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.