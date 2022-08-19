Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Virginia downs George Mason 3-1 in opener
The No. 4 Virginia women’s soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2022 season with a victory, posting a 3-1 win over George Mason (0-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night.
The Cavaliers got a goal in the first half and added two more in the second on the way to the result.
After a bevy of shots through the early stages of the first half, the Cavaliers broke through in the 38th minute with a goal from Alexa Spaanstra. Junior Chloe Japic brough the ball down the left side and cut into the box before tapping the ball forward to Spaanstra who slotted it in between the keeper and the back post for the score.
Virginia doubled its lead early in the second half when Rebecca Jarrett found the net in the 57th minute. Again the Hoos came down the left side with freshman Maggie Cagle cutting in along the end line and slipping a ball through to Jarrett on the run who put it in from eight yards out.
George Mason got on the board with a goal in the 72nd minute. After the initial shot was stopped off a free kick, an attempt to clear the ball with a header saw the ball land at her feet near the penalty spot and she put it back in for the score.