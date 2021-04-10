Women’s Soccer: No. 12 Virginia battles No. 5 West Virginia to 1-1 draw

Published Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, 7:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

No. 12 Virginia and No. 5 West Virginia battled for 110 minutes to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

It was the second meeting between the team in eight days as the squads faced off at West Virginia (10-2-1) on April 3.

Virginia (10-4-2) took the early lead on Saturday, notching a goal from Diana Ordoñez in the 34th minute, but West Virginia found the late answer with a goal in the 82nd minute from Isabella Sibley to equalize and set up overtime. Neither team could find the golden goal down the stretch.

The first-half goal from Ordoñez came when Lizzy Sieracki served a ball into the box to Ashlynn Serepca, who tapped it over to Ordoñez. The sophomore forward turned and took her shot across the face of the goal, slipping it in past the near past to give the home team the 1-0 lead.

Virginia held the lead at the half and a 5-to-2 advantage in shots.

Each team had chances in the second, but instead of Virginia finding the net a second time it was West Virginia who found the equalizer. The Mountaineers played a ball out wide to Lauren Segalla who brought it down the right sideline before cutting it at the end line. Segalla served it in to Sibley for the one-touch shot from six yards out to tie the match.

Virginia got a pair of chances in the second overtime period when Lia Godfrey (Fleming Island, Fla.) narrowly missed on a free kick following a foul at the top of the box. The shot in the 107th minute slipped over the crossbar and play continued.

Godfrey got another chance a minute later on another shot from a similar position that bent toward the back post, but West Virginia’s Kayza Massey made a leaping save to get her mitt on the ball and deflect it just wide.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments