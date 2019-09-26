Women’s Soccer: No. 1 UVA hosts No. 16 Virginia Tech Thursday
The No. 1 UVA women’s soccer team (8-0-1, 0-0-1 ACC) returns home to host No. 16 Virginia Tech (9-0-0, 1-0-0 ACC) in a 5 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday.
It will be the first home ACC match of the season for the Cavaliers and the first road contest in ACC play for the Hokies.
Thursday’s match is sponsored by Virginia529, the official college savings plan of University of Virginia Athletics. It is also a potential point in the Commonwealth Clash, the point rivalry series between University of Virginia and Virginia Tech and presented by Virginia Five Two Nine. This is the first Commonwealth Clash event of the new athletic season. Learn more about Virginia529 and the competition at TheCommonwealthClash.com.
The match will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks. A complete listing of affiliates carrying the match can be found here. The game will also be streamed on FoxSportsGo.com. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or get updates on the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.