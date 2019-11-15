Women’s Soccer: No. 1 seed UVA hosts Radford in NCAA opener Saturday

The No. 3 UVA women’s soccer team (16-1-3), which is one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, will host Radford (16-5-0) in an opening-round match at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

The match will be streamed on ACCNX which streams live on the ESPN app. ACCNX is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account @UVAWomenSoccer.

Parking for Saturday’s match will be $5 in the JPJ-South lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans should be aware that men’s basketball and women’s basketball will also have games that day, with the men’s basketball team facing Columbia at noon and the women’s basketball team facing Kentucky at 5 p.m. Due to these coinciding events, fans should plan accordingly. Free parking is also available in the Emmet/Ivy Garage.

Reserved seats are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate on game day. General admission tickets purchased in advance are $5 and $8 at the gate on game day. Advance tickets can be purchased at VirginiaSports.com. Students are required to purchase tickets. Children under two years of age are admitted free.

