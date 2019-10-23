Women’s Soccer: Meghan McCool named ACC Offensive Player Of The Week

Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 11:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Meghan McCool (Glenside, Pa.), a forward on the UVA women’s soccer team, was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

It is the first weekly honor from the ACC for McCool in her four-year career.

McCool helped the Cavaliers remain one of only two undefeated teams in the nation last week when she hit the game-winning goal against Notre Dame in a 3-0 victory over the Fighting Irish. It was the 10th goal of the season for McCool who has scored in 10-of-15 matches played this season. The goal was also her fourth game-winning goal of the season, three of which have come in conference play and includes the golden goal at No. 5 Florida State a week earlier.

Virginia will return to action on Thursday, hosting nationally-ranked Louisville in a 7 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium.

Comments