Women’s Soccer: Match between #1 UNC, #10 UVA cancelled due to COVID-19 issues

Published Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, 1:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia’s women’s soccer match at North Carolina, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled because of a lack of available players by UVA due to COVID and injury-related issues.

The contest was designated as a non-conference match this season and does not count in the ACC standings for either team.

The Cavaliers are currently scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Oct. 15, against Louisville in an 8 p.m. contest on ACC Network at Klöckner Stadium.

The cancellation comes on the heels of the postponement of the UVA volleyball team’s match against Duke scheduled for this past Saturday at Mem Gym and the team’s two games scheduled at UNC this coming weekend.

The UVA football team also was down seven players and an assistant coach for its game last weekend at #1 Clemson.

The most recent Virginia Athletics COVID-19 report, released on Monday, had listed a total of only 12 positive COVID-19 tests among student-athletes and staff over the past week.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments