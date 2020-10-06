Women’s Soccer: Louisville’s Ekic, Virginia Tech’s Skinner earn ACC weekly honors

Published Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, 4:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Louisville senior midfielder Emina Ekic has been named ACC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while Virginia Tech freshman goalkeeper Alia Skinner has been tabbed ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

Ekic turned in a pair of stellar performances to lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 week, as the senior contributed to all five Louisville goals. She scored twice in the 3-0 victory against Syracuse, tallying an assist on the first goal before recording a brace in the second half of the match.

Against Boston College on Sunday, the Preseason All-ACC Selection notched an assist in the first half and a goal in the second half to lead the Cards to the 2-0 win. The Louisville, Kentucky, native finished the week with three goals, two assists, eight points and six shots on goal.

Ekic ranks second in the ACC in points with 13 on the year, highlighted by five goals and three assists.

Skinner led Virginia Tech to its first victory of the year with a 2-0 upset win against 14th-ranked Pitt on Sunday. She recorded a career-best 12 saves in the contest, headlined by seven in the first half and five in the second half. Skinner’s 12 saves are the most ever for a Hokies goalkeeper in an ACC game and the third most in the last 23 years for the program.

Hailing from Fleming Island, Florida, Skinner leads the conference with 43 saves this season, and her 12 saves versus the Panthers are the most by an ACC player this year.

ACC women’s soccer actions returns Thursday night, as Pitt hosts Boston College in a conference matchup at 6 p.m., and 10th-ranked Virginia travels to top-ranked North Carolina for a non-conference battle at 8 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Related

Comments