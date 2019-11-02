Women’s Soccer: Liberty’s season ends in ASUN quarterfinals

Liberty was unable to hold onto a late second half lead as NJIT defeated the Lady Flames, 2-1, in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinals. Liberty ends the season with a 10-7-2 record.

Despite being outshot 22-6, NJIT capitalized on its opportunities as its two of its four shots on goal resulted in goals. Liberty put on the pressure heavy on NJIT’s backline as Liberty attempted six shots before NJIT attempted its first shot in the 29th minute.

Midway through the second half Avery Belk put Liberty up 1-0 and the Highlanders responded with two goals in less than two minutes.

“I thought we played a great game up until making some bad mistakes that they capitalized on. We were the better team all night, but that is the cruelty of sports,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said.

