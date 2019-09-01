Women’s soccer: Liberty, ODU battle to 1-1 draw

Liberty went toe-to-toe with in-state opponent Old Dominion in a battle for 110 minutes. The Lady Flames came close to pulling out the win late in regulation and all throughout overtime, but some key saves by both goalkeepers resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Liberty moves to 1-2-1 on the season while ODU is 2-0-1.

The teams went back-and-forth as both teams had their chances to come away with the victory. Both keepers were clutch in Sunday’s matchup as Liberty’s Melody Jayroe came up with eight saves in the match while Kasey Perry corralled seven saves.

“I thought we played really well,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “We knew Old Dominion had some good results coming into the game and did not play on Thursday or Friday so they were fresh after we played a hard match here Thursday against William & Mary. I thought our girls played tough, we were fatigued at times but we gave ourselves a chance to win.”

