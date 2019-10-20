Women’s Soccer: Liberty defeats FGCU on Senior Day

Liberty clinched a spot in the ASUN Championship Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium as the Flames handed FGCU its first loss in conference play, defeating the Eagles 1-0. With the victory,

The Flames sit in third place in the ASUN standings with a 5-2 record in conference and 9-6-2 overall. Florida Gulf Coast remains in first with a 5-1-1 in league play and a 10-4-1 record overall.

Liberty kicked things up in the second half on offense as they attempted 12 shots in the final 45 minutes after attempting just four shots in the first half. The defense kept Liberty alive in the first half as Melody Jayroe recorded her first penalty kick save this season and Cora Duininck kept FGCU scoreless in the first half with a save in front of an empty net. While the offense picked up in the second half, Liberty’s backline improved as the game went along, limiting FGCU to just three shots in the second half.

“It was a hard fought game that looked like it could go either way,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “Mel (Jayroe) was huge with the PK save and it was great to see Gabby (Farrell) score on Senior Day. I was proud to see how the team persevered and definitely feel God’s blessing that I have been able to coach such a great group of seniors.”

