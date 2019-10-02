Women’s Soccer: Laurel Ivory named ACC Defensive Player Of The Week
UVA women’s soccer junior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week.
Ivory helped Virginia (9-0-2, 1-0-2 ACC) remain undefeated on the season as she posted shutouts of No. 16 Virginia Tech and a scoreless draw against No. 10 Duke last week.
The junior keeper came up with saves on the two shots on goal the Hokies had on Thursday night, helping lift the Cavaliers to the 2-0 victory and hand previously undefeated Virginia Tech its first loss of the season. She then posted four saves in a pitched defensive battle with the 10th-ranked Blue Devils. Ivory posted an outstanding save in a one-on-one breakaway by Duke in the first overtime period to keep her team in the match and then made two more saves in the second overtime period on the way to the draw.
It’s the second ACC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season for Ivory who also earned the honor after helping the Cavaliers post shutouts of then No. 15 Georgetown and Minnesota earlier this year.
Virginia returns to action this weekend, traveling to face Miami at 8 p.m. on Friday in a match streamed on ACCNX.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.