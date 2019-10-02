Women’s Soccer: Laurel Ivory named ACC Defensive Player Of The Week

UVA women’s soccer junior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

Ivory helped Virginia (9-0-2, 1-0-2 ACC) remain undefeated on the season as she posted shutouts of No. 16 Virginia Tech and a scoreless draw against No. 10 Duke last week.

The junior keeper came up with saves on the two shots on goal the Hokies had on Thursday night, helping lift the Cavaliers to the 2-0 victory and hand previously undefeated Virginia Tech its first loss of the season. She then posted four saves in a pitched defensive battle with the 10th-ranked Blue Devils. Ivory posted an outstanding save in a one-on-one breakaway by Duke in the first overtime period to keep her team in the match and then made two more saves in the second overtime period on the way to the draw.

It’s the second ACC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season for Ivory who also earned the honor after helping the Cavaliers post shutouts of then No. 15 Georgetown and Minnesota earlier this year.

Virginia returns to action this weekend, traveling to face Miami at 8 p.m. on Friday in a match streamed on ACCNX.