Women’s soccer: Late PK lifts Guilford over EMU, 2-1

Coming off Tuesday’s impressive overtime upset of Catholic, EMU’s soccer women started their ODAC schedule with a thump on Saturday, dropping a 2-1 game at Guilford College.

All of the fireworks came over the final 22 minutes of play, including the Quakers’ game-winner on a PK with 5:30 remaining.

The decision could have season-long ramifications, as the Royals were picked ninth in the ODAC Preseason Poll, while Guilford was a few votes behind in a tie for tenth. Only the top nine seeds make the postseason tourney.

The two teams combined for only six shots over the first 45 minutes, with half of them going on goal. The chances picked up after halftime. Guilford eventually cracked the scoring column first, with Kelsey Reilly going into the upper 90 in the 69th minute.

Over the next 10 minutes, the home team continued to get most of the chances.

With time starting to wane, Eastern Mennonite got their equalizer when Laura Rittenhouse (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) took a long cross from Chloe Weaver (Linville, Va./Broadway) and make a quick tap-in from eight yards out.

The deadlock lasted less than two minutes, however, as the Quakers drew a penalty kick in the 85th minute and Juliana Evans-Anfom converted it for the game’s final goal.

Guilford had a slight 8-7 edge in shots, including 5-2 on goal. GC also held the Royals without a corner for a 5-0 advantage.

Leah Wenger (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) made three saves for EMU.

Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) and Emily Hostetler (Marshallville, Ohio/Smithville) each attempted two shots.

Eastern Mennonite now enters perhaps their toughest week of the season, playing rival Bridgewater College Wednesday at 4:30pm, following by Randolph-Macon next Saturday at 6:00pm. Both games are on the home turf in Harrisonburg.

