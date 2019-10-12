Women’s Soccer: Late goal lifts UNCG over VMI, 2-0

Staying even at 0-0 with the host UNCG Spartans until the final 20 minutes, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score Friday night at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro.

VMI (1-12-1, 0-5) kept the Spartans (7-6-1) scoreless until the 70th minute (69:38) when UNCG converted a corner kick opportunity as Kayla Campbell headed the ball into the net off the cross from Isabelle Blomdahl for the game-winning goal. UNCG finished the match with 11 corner kicks to VMI’s three.

The Keydets kept battling but the Spartans put the game away in the final minute when Nicole Souply took a pass from Caroline Fiorella and added an insurance goal with 52 seconds left in the match.

UNCG finished the game with 17 shots to VMI’s 10, but the Spartans skimmed by the Keydets in shots on goal with eight to VMI’s five. Amber Risheg and Whitney Edwards-Roberson led the Keydets with two shots apiece while six others contributed solo shots.

Former VMI keeper Sidney Swoope rejoined the team this week and played admirably in the loss as she earned six saves for the night. UNCG’s Abby Buchholz logged five saves in her win.

The Keydets will take Sunday off from competition before returning to action next Friday and Sunday to complete a five-game road swing. VMI plays at Chattanooga Friday at 6 p.m. before taking on Samford next Sunday in Birmingham.