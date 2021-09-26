Women’s Soccer: Late goal lifts #7 UVA past NC State

A goal from Talia Staude in the 90th minute lifted the Cavaliers to victory on Sunday as No. 7 Virginia defeated NC State by a score of 2-1 at the Dail Soccer Stadium.

It was the third straight win to open ACC play for the Cavaliers (10-1-0, 3-0-0 ACC), who have also defeated Wake Forest and No. 2 Duke.

A corner kick by Alexis Theoret in the final 90 seconds was served to the back post where Diana Ordoñez’s header hit the crossbar. The ball deflected back down and bounced up in front of the goal where Staude headed it in to put Virginia on top in the 90th minute of play.

Sydney Zandi put the Cavaliers on top with her goal in the ninth minute off a Haley Hopkins assist, but the Wolfpack (4-5-2, 0-3-0 ACC) would hit the equalizer in the 40th minute to leave the game knotted 1-1 at the half.