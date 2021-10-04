Women’s Soccer: Keydets register 6-0 win over SC State

The VMI women’s soccer team earned a dominant 6-0 victory over host South Carolina State Sunday afternoon in Orangeburg, S.C.

The Keydets (3-10-0, 0-3) controlled the possession of the ball and were dominant in their offensive attack by outshooting the Bulldogs (0-10) by a 36-1 count.

Senior Sarah Anschutz scored her first career game-winning goal in the eighth minute (7:52) as she took a cross from Gabby Criscione and put the ball into the net for a quick 1-0 lead.

Later in the half, the Keydets picked up two quick goals in the 35th minute when Maria Vargas took a pass from Riley Flanagan and scored her second goal of the year to make the score 2-0 for VMI. Seconds later, Flanagan took a cross from Isabella Bruzonic and put it past SCSU keeper Kierra Cox for her seventh goal of the year and 3-0 advantage for the Keydets going into the break.

“Credit to South Carolina State,” said VMI head coach Chris Haught-Thompson. “Under tough conditions, they fought for 90 minutes on a hot day. It was a great opportunity for us to reset a little bit and see a couple goals go in the back of the net. Hopefully, we can take a little mojo and head into a big matchup with The Citadel on Friday.”

Bruzonic caught fire in the second half and scored a hat trick by scoring goals at the 64:26, 78:53 and 89:24 marks to further ensure a VMI victory. Courtney Smith, Alexa Avery and Kaitlyn Tippie were credited with assists on the Bruzonic goals.

VMI goalie Whitney Tracy earned her first career victory and picked up one save on the Bulldogs’ solo shot for the day. Kierra Cox earned 13 saves for South Carolina State.

Bruzonic finished with a game-high six shot attempts while senior Whitney Edwards-Roberson and Courtney Smith each had four. Morgan Anderson and Erin Kozlowski both contributed three shots apiece.

After more than a month on the road, the Keydets return to Patchin Field this weekend to face The Citadel Friday at 4 p.m. before facing Mercer Sunday at 1 p.m.