Women’s Soccer: Hornets take down EMU in ODAC Tournament

The ninth seeded EMU soccer women lost in the ODAC first round at eighth seeded Lynchburg by a score of 4-0 to eliminate the Royals from the ODAC tournament.

The Hornets will play at top-seeded Randolph-Macon on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Lynchburg got the scoring started early striking in the 7th minute on a free kick just outside the top of the box. Amanda Wigboldy sent in a ball that hit the crossbar, but crossed the line for a goal. Samm Livermore (Dunn, N.C./West Johnston) sent in the Royals’ first shot in the 9th minute as it was saved by the goalkeeper. Livermore led EMU with three shots.

The Hornets drew a foul inside the box in the 24th minute to set up a penalty kick opportunity that Wigboldy capitalized on, increasing the lead to 2-0 which would hold until halftime.

Lynchburg got two quick strikes by Megan Dee to begin the second half. In the 49th minute she headed a ball in off a corner kick. Then in the 51st minute she sent in a ball from outside the box at an off-angle, that soared over the outstretched fingertips of Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) to put the score at 4-0.

The Hornets held the advantage in shots 18-4 and had 11 corner kicks while holding the Royals without one.

Wenger picked up five saves in net finishing her four-year career with 323 total saves, placing her fourth in the women’s soccer program record books for career saves.

The Royals end the year with an overall record of 10-7-1 and 4-6-1 in ODAC play as the soccer women reached double-digit wins for the second time since 2006.

This was the final collegiate game for seniors Leah Wenger, Laura Rittenhouse (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite), Ariel Barbosa (Baltimore, Md./Towson), and Emily Hostetler (Marshallville, Ohio/Smithville).

