Women's Soccer: EMU wins team academic award

The EMU women’s soccer team has earned the Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches. The award recognizes the team GPA from the 2018-19 academic year.

This is the fourth time in the past five seasons that the team claimed the award from the coaches association, earning it in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

“This is a great achievement by our team from last year,” said sixth-year Head Coach Ted Erickson. “The commitment these ladies have made to improving this program, while maintaining success in the classroom, is outstanding and a center point of our program.”

The United Soccer Coaches (formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America) started its team academic award in 1996. To qualify, a college team must hold a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher. The Eastern Mennonite women had a team GPA of 3.46, which was tied for second highest with Lynchburg out of the ODAC teams who won the award, behind Washington and Lee at 3.55.

Entering this weekend’s game at Randolph, the Royals have been off to their best start in program history holding a record of 7-2, including 1-1-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Saturday’s game time is 2:00pm in Lynchburg.