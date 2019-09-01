Women’s soccer: EMU tops Averett, 2-0

The EMU soccer women won their second home game in three days as they beat Averett 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals jumped out in front in the 27th minute after earning a corner kick. Samm Livermore (Dunn, N.C./West Johnston) sent in a ball to the nearside corner of the box allowing Ariel Barbosa (Baltimore, Md./Towson) time to jump and head the ball past the keeper.

Just moments later in the 29th minute, Chloe Weaver (Linville, Va./Broadway) found some space in the box and poked her first goal of the season to increase the EMU advantage.

The Royals continued to apply offensive pressure in the second half just missing on a handful of scoring opportunities while playing stout defense to only allow three shots from the Cougars in the match. Leah Wenger (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) finished with one save for EMU.

The Royals finish their three-game home stand with another match on Wednesday, September 4 against St. Mary’s (Md.) at 7:00pm. This is also the Rowdy Royals match for the soccer women where all of EMU’s athletes will be in attendance for support.

