Women’s Soccer: EMU seniors recognized in Homecoming loss

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 11:34 pm

The EMU soccer women lost at home to Lynchburg by a score of 5-0 on Saturday as part of EMU’s Homecoming Weekend. The Royals fall to 8-3 on the season and draw even in conference play at 2-2.

The first half was a defensive tussle with both teams holding their ground through physical play. The Hornets found themselves on the scoring side of a corner kick opportunity in the 20th minute when Amanda Wigboldy headed the ball in. The score would hold until halftime at 1-0 despite 10 first half shots by Lynchburg.

It only took three minutes into the second half for the Hornets to score their second goal to increase their lead. The Royals just about cut the lead in half with a quality scoring chance in the 67th minute when Lily Dodson (Brightwood, Va./Madison County) put a ball off the crossbar. Then just moments later Lynchburg would add third and fourth goals in the 71st and 72nd minute to pull away before a fifth goal in the 78th minute for their final tally.

The Hornets outshot EMU 25-5 in the match as Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had eight saves in net.

The Royals return to action at home on Tuesday, Oct. 15 when they take on Hollins at 7:00pm.