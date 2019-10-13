Women’s Soccer: EMU seniors recognized in Homecoming loss
The EMU soccer women lost at home to Lynchburg by a score of 5-0 on Saturday as part of EMU’s Homecoming Weekend. The Royals fall to 8-3 on the season and draw even in conference play at 2-2.
The first half was a defensive tussle with both teams holding their ground through physical play. The Hornets found themselves on the scoring side of a corner kick opportunity in the 20th minute when Amanda Wigboldy headed the ball in. The score would hold until halftime at 1-0 despite 10 first half shots by Lynchburg.
It only took three minutes into the second half for the Hornets to score their second goal to increase their lead. The Royals just about cut the lead in half with a quality scoring chance in the 67th minute when Lily Dodson (Brightwood, Va./Madison County) put a ball off the crossbar. Then just moments later Lynchburg would add third and fourth goals in the 71st and 72nd minute to pull away before a fifth goal in the 78th minute for their final tally.
The Hornets outshot EMU 25-5 in the match as Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had eight saves in net.
The Royals return to action at home on Tuesday, Oct. 15 when they take on Hollins at 7:00pm.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.