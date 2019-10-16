Women’s Soccer: EMU handles Hollins

The EMU soccer women won at home against Hollins on Tuesday evening by a score of 6-0. The Royals improve to 9-4 on the season and 3-2 in conference.

The Royals got the scoring started in the 20th minute when Haley Barnes (Bassett, Va./Bassett) scored on a touch and go pass with Leigh Lumsden (Madison, Va./Madison County).

In the 38th minute, Hannah York (Richmond, Va./John Randolph Tucker) sent a cross from the left side over to Ariel Barbosa (Baltimore, Md./Towson) who tapped the ball passed the goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Emily Hostetler (Marshallville, Ohio/Smithville) passed the ball into the middle of the field and found the foot of Lily Dodson (Brightwood, Va./Madison County) who struck a line shot into the goal as EMU went into halftime with a three-goal lead.

Dodson scored her second goal of the game in the 70th minute that was set up by Liz Huffman (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Mechanicsburg Area). In the 74th minute, York sent in a high drive to the top of the net from the out near the end of the box as Huffman picked up her second assist.

Barbosa would also add a second goal in the 75th minute on a touch pass in front of the goal mouth from a York pass. EMU controlled the game outshooting Hollins 34-0 while also earning 23 corner kicks.

The Royals return for their third home game in a row with a match up against Ferrum on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:00pm.

