Women’s Soccer: EMU, Ferrum battle to scoreless draw

Published Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 8:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The EMU soccer women ended in a scoreless tie against Ferrum on Saturday afternoon. The tie moves the Royals record to 9-3-1 on the season and up to 2-3-1 in the conference.

The game was a back and forth battle between two evenly matched teams who played strong defense. EMU was able to fire off nine shots in the first half while holding the Panthers to only five.

The second half was much of the same as the first until the Royals found a quality scoring chance nearly breaking the scoring drought. In the 66th minute, Hannah York (Richmond, Va./John Randolph Tucker) sent in a shot from outside the box that hit off the crossbar and then deflected away from any rebound chance.

Leigh Lumsden (Madison, Va./Madison County) also had a chance to score in the77th minute after getting space in the box, but sent the shot just a bit too high.

The Panthers came close to winning the game in the in the first overtime period on a couple shots in front of the goal mouth, but Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) made spectacular plays to stop the ball from going in. Wenger finished with seven saves as EMU outshot Ferrum 19-13.

The Royals hit the road for their next three games before finishing with one last game at home. First on the schedule is a match up at cross-town rival Bridgewater on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 4:00pm.

Comments